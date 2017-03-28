Child 'seen standing in street outside council nursery'

The youth was reportedly spotted on Harestane Road in Dundee by a passerby.

Nursery: Child reportedly seen in road (file pic). Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

A child was reportedly seen standing alone in the street near a Dundee nursery.

The incident was reported to authorities after the youth was seen on Harestane Road, near the council-run Jessie Porter Nursery, on Friday afternoon.

Dundee City Council is understood to be investigating the report, made by a member of the public.

Jessie Porter Nursery has received consistently good grades during its last three inspections.

It was described as a "welcoming, nurturing environment for children" during its last review.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.