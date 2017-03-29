Woman injured in collapse of building in city centre

Property in Perth next to restaurant was evacuated after stairwell gave way.

A city centre building has collapsed in Perth, leaving one woman injured.

The Atholl Street property was evacuated after an internal close fell down on Wednesday morning, prompting a major response from emergency services.

The woman, who is thought to have been on the stairs when they collapsed, was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

The building is three storeys tall, the fire service said, and the collapse reportedly took place next to a restaurant called The Mexican.

Police have cordoned off the street while firefighters and paramedics deal with the incident.

Gas engineers are also on site to make sure the building is safe.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 7.24am today to attend an incident at an address on Atholl Street, Perth.

"We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, two managers and a trauma team.

"One female patient was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary."

Police warned that traffic delays were expected around the Tay Road Bridge as a result of the incident.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who represents the Perthshire North constituency, said the incident was "very concerning."

