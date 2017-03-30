Man attacked girlfriend who poured whisky down sink

Nicole Jarrett was left hysterical after being assaulted by Conor Munro last year.

A violent repeat offender attacked his girlfriend after she poured his whisky down the sink.

Nicole Jarrett was left hysterical after being assaulted by Conor Munro on September 21 last year.

But staff at the supported accommodation where Munro was living in North Grimsby, Angus, decided not to confront the 24-year-old for their own safety.

When police officers arrived they found Ms Jarrett standing outside in bloodstained clothes.

Munro admitted assaulting Ms Jarrett to her severe injury and the danger of her life when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He grabbed her by the neck, repeatedly struck her, chased her through the premises, pulled at her face, put a hand over her mouth and placed her in a headlock in an attempt to drag her up stairs.

A sheriff sent his case to the High Court in Edinburgh, which has the power to consider the imposition of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

A full risk assessment was carried out, which concluded that the risk Munro posed to the safety of the public at large might not be enduring.

Lord Ericht said Munro had subjected his victim to "a terrifying attack", jailing him for three years. He also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.

