Driver 'mounted pavement and almost hit pedestrians'

Two men were arrested in connection with the incidents in Dundee city centre.

Police: Two men were arrested over the incident (file pic). Deadline News

Two men have been arrested after a car allegedly mounted the pavement and nearly hit pedestrians.

Police are appealing for information following a series of incidents involving a blue Ford Focus on Thursday around 7pm.

Officers said first incident took place in Dundee's Nethergate, where the car is said to have mounted the pavement and forced pedestrians to "take evasive action" to avoid being hit.

The car was involved in a crash on Black Street shortly afterwards.

It was part of a further collision in Duncarse Road, around two miles away, where the two men were arrested.

Police appealed for anyone with information on the incidents to contact them via 101.