Girl, ten, mauled by dog while shopping with mother
Owner Bruce Rourke admitted charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act after Fife incident.
A ten-year-old girl was mauled by a dog while she was was out shopping with her mother.
The child was standing with her mother at an ATM machine outside the Scotmid store in Fife when the animal bit her.
Owner Bruce Rourke was tying the dog up a few feet away from the mother and child when it lunged for the schoolgirl.
She was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital were she was treated for bites to the body and given antibiotics as a precaution after the attack in Castle Street, Tayport.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard on Friday the victim did not suffer lasting damage.
Rourke, of Tayport, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act.
Sheriff Alistair Brown deferred sentencing on the 57-year-old and said he may make an order for the dog to be destroyed.
