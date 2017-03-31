Motorcyclist racially abused driver in street clash

The man was targeted in an altercation outside a Greggs bakery in Dundee.

Police: Officers are investigating the incident (file pic).

A motorcyclist hurled racist abuse at a driver in a street clash outside a bakery shop.

The incident happened on Strathmartine Road in Dundee on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the motorist was targeted by the biker at around 5pm opposite a branch of Greggs in the Coldside area of the city.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, in his mid-20s and was riding a "trail bike or similar" which had a white tank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.