Arrests after 'players fight at Hamilton v St Johnstone'

Several arrests have been made after a fight among players and staff erupted at halftime of the Hamilton v St Johnstone game.

According to reports from journalists covering the Scottish Premiership tie on Saturday, Saints pair Danny Swanson and Richard Foster appeared to get involved in an altercation at half time.

The pair were shown red cards by the referee as a result of the flashpoint at the Superseal Stadium in South Lanarkshire, PA's Ronnie Esplin stated on Twitter.

Images from the match show several members of both teams, as well as backroom staff, involved in the incident on the pitch after the first-half whistle was blown.

Police Scotland confirmed it was responding to the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "We received reports of a disturbance at the stadium and we are responding to it. The incident is ongoing.

"There have been a number of arrests."