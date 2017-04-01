Players 'involved in fight' at Hamilton v St Johnstone

Saints pair Danny Swanson and Richard Foster were 'involved in altercation'.

Flashpoint: Incident occurred at halftime. SNS

A fight erupted among players and staff at halftime of the Hamilton v St Johnstone game.

According to reports from journalists covering the Scottish Premiership tie on Saturday, Saints pair Danny Swanson and Richard Foster appeared to get involved in an altercation at half time.

The pair were shown red cards by the referee as a result of the flashpoint at the Superseal Stadium in South Lanarkshire, PA's Ronnie Esplin stated on Twitter.

Images from the match show several members of both teams, as well as backroom staff, involved in the incident on the pitch after the first-half whistle was blown.

Hamilton went on to win the match 1-0.

On Saturday night St Johnstone confirmed they had suspended Swanson and Foster as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed they had made "a number of arrests" in relation to a disturbance outside the ground.

A force spokesman said further details were not yet available, although it is believed to have involved fans who were going to attend the match.

Flashpoint: Trouble flared after first half whistle. SNS

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright confirmed after the game there would be a club investigation into the incident involving his players.

He said: "Until I have seen it, I can't really comment, but I have told the players in front of the rest that the club will investigate it.

"They have been told that if what is alleged to have happened, happened, I will and the club will come down on them as hard as we legally can.

"The players know that I won't show them any sympathy if what is alleged to have happened, happened. The players will be dealt with in the strongest possible way we can.

"The players have shaken hands and they have been really foolish and are probably embarrassed. Whether they had grievance on the pitch, it should have waited until they got into the dressing room."

Wright continued: "They cost us three points and we nearly got a point out of a magnificent performance from the nine that stayed on the pitch.

"The unfortunate thing is the reactions have got them two-match bans, and they are down to four defenders in Richard's case and Danny is an influential player for us so we lose them automatically for the Hearts game and Inverness game."