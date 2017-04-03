Search launched after clothing found on Tay Road Bridge

Both of the RNLI's Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched at 6.10am on Monday.

Broughty Ferry: Search under way near bridges (file pic).

A search was launched after clothing was found abandoned on the Tay Road Bridge.

Both of the RNLI's Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched at 6.20am on Monday.

After completing a search around the Tay bridges, rescuers began checking the north shore between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

Nothing was found, however, and the search was stood down shortly before 9am.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Following an extensive search of the area on both sides up to Kingoodie, the crews then searched near to the shore from Dundee to Broughty Ferry.

"However, no one was found. The lifeboat crews were stood down.

"Both boats returned to base around around 8.45am where they were made ready for any further call outs."

