Mark Beaumont bids to cycle around the world in 80 days

The endurance athlete hopes to break the world record for the 18,000-mile feat.

Cycling: New record bid for Beaumont. STV

Endurance athlete Mark Beaumont will attempt to cycle around the world in 80 days.

The adventurer will cover more than 200 miles a day during the record-breaking attempt in July.

The current record for an 18,000-mile around-the-world cycle stands at 123 days by New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson.

Beaumont, from Perthshire, is now taking part in a 3500-mile cycle around the UK to help train for the international challenge.

He told STV News his support team would be key to breaking the record.

He said: "We've found the best Tarmac roads, hopefully prevailing winds wherever we can. Having that support means I don't need to carry any kit on the bike.

"It also means I can do a lot more night riding so I'm starting at four o'clock in the morning, riding well into the dark.

"That's what will allow me to push these really big distances."

Jules Verne's fictional hero Phileas Fogg attempted to circumnavigate the globe in the 1873 novel Around The World in 80 days.

Beaumont's route will start in Paris and take him across Europe and Asia to Beijing.

He will then cycle across Australia and New Zealand, before flying over the Pacific to land in Anchorage, Alaska, for a cycle across North America.

The 34-year-old will cycle from Lisbon to Paris on the final leg.

The cycle will raise funds for Orkidstudio, which works to benefit communities worldwide through innovative architecture and construction.

In 2008, he completed the 18,000-mile feat in 194 days.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.