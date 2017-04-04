Helicopter search after teenager seen on Perth bridge

The youth, reportedly aged 14 or 15, was spotted on the Queens Bridge on Monday.

A major search was launched after a young teenager was seen on the Queens Bridge.

The youth, reportedly aged 14 or 15, was spotted on the Perth crossing at 9pm on Monday.

A coastguard helicopter was called out, joined by more than a dozen firefighters and paramedics.

The search was stood down with no result at around 12.30am, however.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The person was described as young - 14 or 15 - and wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and dark trousers.

"Anyone with information that could assist officers with their enquiries into this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 or any police officer."

