Racist abused shop worker and punched police officer

Thomas Henderson also threw a lottery stand at Abdul Khaliq during the drunken rampage.

Guilty: Thomas Henderson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court (file pic).

A drunk man vandalised a shop before racially abusing and threatening a worker and punching a police officer during a New Year's Day rampage.

Thomas Henderson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, charged into the shop on Mauchline Avenue in Dundee, immediately setting about destroying displays and punching the lottery stand before throwing it at cashier Abdul Khaliq.

He also started throwing groceries at Mr Khaliq and racially abused him during the January 1 tirade before getting behind the counter to attack the shop worker.

The 25-year-old stuffed a bag full of tobacco and scratchcards before assaulting Mr Khaliq and threatening to kill him.

When police arrived on the scene he punched constable Richard Price in the face before threatening an officers family and continuing to racially abuse Mr Khaliq.

Officers quickly managed to restrain Henderson on the ground but he continued his abuse, threatening police with violence and telling officers that he knew where they lived and would kill their children.

Henderson now faces an extra jail term when he returns to court to be sentenced next month.

He pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court on indictment to charges of assault, robbery, behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and police assault.



The offences were committed while he was on two separate bail orders.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said: "His position is he has very little recollection of this.

"He knows it is shocking and appalling behaviour.

"He was heavily under the influence of drink and drugs at the time."

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and remanded Henderson in custody meantime.

He said: "This is plainly a serious offence."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.