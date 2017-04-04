Concerns raised after German woman goes missing in Fife

Police say 51-year-old Claudia Philips is unlikely to know the area well.

Claudia Philips: Last seen heading towards Anstruther.

Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing in Fife.

Claudia Philips, from Germany, was last seen leaving the house she was staying in on the Nethergate, Crail, at around 1pm on Tuesday.

At that time she was heading towards Anstruther, along the coastal path.

Police say the 51-year-old has failed to return home and concern is now growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build and grey, wavy, collar-length hair.

Inspector Neil McKenzie said: "Claudia is on holiday in Crail, so is unlikely to know the North East Fife area well and as such we are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

"Anyone with information that can help us locate Claudia should contact police immediately."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

