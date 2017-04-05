Chef glassed reveller after cousin died in terror attack

Ali Nacibi-Zerigue assaulted Dylan Muir in St Andrews moments after receiving news.

Tributes: Memorial in Paris for victims of the attack. PA Images

A French chef glassed an innocent reveller in Fife just moments after hearing a close family member had died in the Paris terror attacks.

Ali Nacibi-Zerigue had just been informed of his cousin's death when he assaulted 19-year-old Dylan Muir in the Victoria Cafe in St Andrews.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the teenager accidentally bumped into Nacibi-Zerigue as his sister was breaking the news about Algeria-born violinist Kheireddine Sahbi.

Mr Sahbi, who was like a brother to the accused, was shot dead by terrorists on November 14, 2015.

As Mr Muir turned to apologise, the Frenchman swung either a glass or a bottle and smashed it into the victim's face, causing him to suffer a 4cm cut to his forehead which needed six stitches and has left a visible for scar.

Bouncers followed and approached Nacibi-Zerigue after the assault and he was then detained by officers who took him to police HQ in Dundee where he was cautioned and charged.

When initially questioned by officers, he replied: "I don't do something wrong."

Nacibi-Zerigue, 28, of Cumlodden Drive, Glasgow, who was born in France but grew up in Algeria with his uncle and aunt after a family tragedy, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Muir to his injury and permanent disfigurement in November 2015.

The chef was spared jail by sheriff Alastair Carmichael, who instead imposed a community payback order with 160 hours' unpaid work, 18 months' supervision and £1000 to be paid in compensation to his victim.

Defence solicitor Edward Robertson said:"He was on the phone at the time of the assault to his sister who was telling him the news that his cousin, who was effectively a brother to him, had been killed in the Paris terror attacks which had taken place earlier that night."

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford told he court: "At around 1.30am the complainer and friends were on the dance floor when he bumped into the accused while he was on the phone.

"As he turned to apologise the accused struck him with a glass object and blood was immediately pouring from the head wound it caused."

Sheriff Alistair Campbell said: "This is a serious offence that you have pleaded guilty to and would normally involve a custodial sentence."

A total of 130 people plus seven terrorists died in the attacks on November 13 and 14 at the Bataclan theatre, the Stade de France and on streets in central Paris.

