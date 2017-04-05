Six charged after drugs worth £150,000 found in Dundee

Police say thousands of pounds worth of cash was also recovered.

Police: Cocaine and cannabis seized (file pic). PA

Six people have been charged after police said £150,000 worth of drugs were seized in Tayside.

Four men, aged 58, 54, 27 and 26, and two women, aged 51 and 29, have been charged following the seizure in Dundee on Tuesday. The suspects were all reported to the procurator fiscal.

Cocaine with an estimated value of £75,000 was recovered in Leyshade Court, The Hazels and Murrayfield Terrace. A haul of cannabis of the same value was also seized at an address in the street.

Police say thousands of pounds worth of cash was also recovered.

Inspector Peter McLennan said: "We are focused on disrupting criminality, reducing the harm it causes and arresting those concerned in the supply of drugs.

"A significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized in Dundee yesterday and we will continue to act upon the information you provide, to carry out searches under warrant and take illegal drugs out of our communities."

All six accused are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

