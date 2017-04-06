Body found on beach identified as missing teenager

Ralph Smith is thought to have fallen from Arbroath cliffs while out with his family.

Ralph Smith: Body found near Victoria Park in Arbroath.

A body found on a beach in Angus has been identified as 18-year-old Ralph Smith.

The teenager is believed to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs on Saturday, February 25, while out for a walk with his family.

A major search was launched by the emergency services with police officers, dive teams, coastguard, RNLI lifeboats and a helicopter all joining the operation.

On Sunday, March 26, searchers found a body on the beach near Victoria Park.

Police have now confirmed the body is that of Mr Smith.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Two of his relatives - David Sorrie and Julie McCash - died at a family vigil for the 18-year-old in Dundee in the early hours of the next day.

Robert Stratton, 42, later appeared in court charged with murdering the pair in Drumlanrig Drive.

