Two women charged over assault and robbery of pensioner

Woman, 82, allegedly had her handbag stolen during incident in St Andrews, Fife.

Police: Local community thanked for assistance (file pic).

Two women have been with robbing an 82-year-old woman in Fife.

The pensioner was allegedly attacked and had her handbag stolen in a shop on Market Street in St Andrews on February 24.

Police in Fife have now charged two women, aged 22 and 32, in connection with the crime.

Detective Constable Andy Robertson of Levenmouth CID said: "Although the woman was thankfully uninjured, she was understandably very shaken and we've been carrying out a number of enquiries since.

"Two women have now been charged in connection with this and I want to thank the local community for their assistance with our investigation."

The women are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later on Thursday.

