Body discovered in search for missing German woman

The family of Claudia Philips have been informed after find in Crail, Fife.

Missing: Claudia Phillips was last seen heading to Anstruther on Tuesday.

A body has been found in the search for a German woman who went missing in Fife.

Claudia Philips was seen leaving the house she was staying in around 1pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old was seen heading towards Anstruther along the coastal path.

On Thursday, police announced a body had been found on the coastline near Crail.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Ms Philips' family have been informed.

Chief inspector Adrian Annandale said: "I would firstly like to thank all members of the public who aided our search activities over the past couple of days.

"Special recognition must also go to our various partner agencies, including the Coastguard, for their assistance, as well as the national police resources that supported local officers with their inquiries.

"While no formal identification as taken place we have liaised with Claudia's loved ones and will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they require at this time."

