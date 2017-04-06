Six charged over £150,000 cannabis and cocaine haul

The drugs were recovered by police during raids on three properties in Dundee.

Seized: Cannabis and cocaine valued at £75,000 each.

Six people have been charged after £150,000 of drugs were recovered during a series of house raids.

Police targeted addresses on Leyshade Court, The Hazels and Murrayfield Terrace in Dundee during the busts on Tuesday.

Cocaine valued at £75,000 was found across the three houses, with £75,000 worth of cannabis found in the Murrayfield Terrace property.

Thousands of pounds in cash was also seized during the raids.

Patricia Anderson, 29; Kurt De Cruz, 27; Theresa De Cruz, 58; Gilbert Maclellan, 58; Darren McKelvie, 26, and Jeffrey Rowe-Carlisle, 54, all of Dundee, appeared at the city's sheriff court on Thursday facing charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

None of the accused made any plea or declaration during separate private hearings.

All six were released on bail to await further court dates being set as the cases were continued for further examination.

Inspector Peter McLennan said: "You have told us that drug-related crime is a concern, we are listening and we are focused on disrupting criminality, reducing the harm it causes and arresting those concerned in the supply of drugs.

"A significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized in Dundee yesterday and we will continue to act upon the information you provide, to carry out searches under warrant and take illegal drugs out of our communities.

"If you have information that could assist us, I encourage you to contact us on 101.

"You can also provide information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or reporting it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

