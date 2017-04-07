Casualties cut free from two vehicles after collision 

The crash was reported on the A93 near Meikleour in Perthshire on Friday morning.

Rescue: Cutting gear was used. (file pic) Deadline

Firefighters have used cutting equipment to free casualties after two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A93.

The collision was reported near Meikleour in Perthshire at the junction with the A984 shortly after 10am on Friday.

A fire service spokesman said a hydraulic stabilising gear was used to allow rescuers to free casualties who had been trapped.

The casualties were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, the spokesman said.

The road has been closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

