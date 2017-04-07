Cat found under car dies from antifreeze poisoning

Pet called Sox was discovered 'making unusual noises' by her owner in Dundee.

Scottish SPCA: Appeal for information after poisoning (file pic). SSPCA

A cat that died after being found under a car making "unusual noises" was poisoned with antifreeze.

The animal, named Sox, was discovered under a car by her owner in Kirkton, Dundee.

She was taken to the vet but slipped into a coma with hypothermia before dying.

On Friday, the Scottish SPCA appealed for information after confirming the pet had been poisoned with antifreeze in March.

Inspector Robert Baldie said: "We've been aware of a number of potential cat poisonings in the area over the past few months.

"The owner in this circumstance reacted in the right way by taking Sox directly to the vet.

"Unfortunately, Sox had already suffered significantly and was in a coma with hypothermia before she then sadly passed away."

He added: "We had suspected poisoning was the cause of Sox's condition and now the results of the post-mortem confirm it was anti-freeze.

"It is essential that everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals as it can have devastating effects, as can be seen by the sad outcome of this incident."

The animal welfare charity said Sox was found "making unusual noises" by her owner.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.

