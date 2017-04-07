Man who went missing five days ago got bus to Glasgow

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Keith Paterson.

Missing: Keith Paterson was last seen getting off a bus in Glasgow Police Scotland

A 51-year-old man who went missing from Perthshire is believed to have boarded a bus to Glasgow.

Keith Paterson from Blackford was reported missing on Monday.

A person matching his description was spotted at Perth bus station at around 10am on the same day.

The man then boarded a bus towards Glasgow and was seen in Buchanan bus station at noon that day.

Keith is described as 5ft 9in, with short greying hair, a beard and brown eyes.

He was last wearing a dark blue thigh length waterproof jacket, a brown fleece top, black trousers, black boots and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police are concerned for Mr Paterson's welfare and urge anyone with information to get in touch on 101.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.