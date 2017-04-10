Motorcyclist dies in crash with car on rural road

The 56-year-old man was involved in collision on Forfar to Montrose route in Angus.

Police: Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash (file pic). STV

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car on a rural road.

The collision between a black Triumph bike and a beige Hyundai happened on the B9113 Forfar to Montrose road near Fledmyre Quarry in Angus around 4.30pm on Sunday.

The 56-year-old man who was riding the motorbike was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, police said.

Three people who were travelling in the Hyundai were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and later released.

The road was closed for around six hours while officers investigated the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been travelling on the B9113 at the time to contact them on 101.