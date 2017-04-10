  • STV
Businessman faces jail after employee loses fingers

Court hears of 'appalling conditions' and lack of training at Dundee sawroom.

Court: Mackay will be sentenced in May (file pic).
A businessman has been warned he faces jail after a worker tripped over a broken pallet and fell into a moving sawblade - slicing off three of his fingers.

Alexander Mackay is facing a prison sentence over what a sheriff described as "one of the worst management failures I've ever seen".

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the G & D Pallets sawroom in Dundee's Douglas Road was in an "appalling state" when employee Michael Rice suffered the injuries in December 2011.

Fiscal depute Shona McJannett told the court that the incident took place while Mr Rice was sawing wood at the company's warehouse.

Ms McJannett told the court that Mr Rice was employed as a casual worker in 2010 and given "basic training". He was then taken on again on a casual basis in 2011 and given no refresher training.

The prosecutor said: "Mr Rice was working alone in the saw room. A broken pallet had been left lying near the saw bench on which he was working.

"He turned and tripped over the broken pallet. As he fell, he held out his hands and his right hand came into contact with the running blade of the saw."

Mr Rice was unable to press the emergency stop button on the saw because it was broken and had been for some time.

Ms McJannett told the court her client's index and middle fingers were permanently amputated while doctors at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital were able to sew back on his ring finger.

The court was told his grip has been affected and he gets pain in his hand and phantom pain in his fingers.

Mackay, 65, of Franklin Street, Blairgowrie, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence until next month for a social work background report and ordained Mackay to appear on that date.

He said: "This is one of the worst management failures I've ever seen.

"The workplace was in an appalling state and resulted in significant injury to someone who was vulnerable.

"That being so there is a very serious possibility of a prison sentence being imposed."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.