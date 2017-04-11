Motorcyclist who died in crash with SUV in Angus named

James Donald was killed in the collision with a Hyundai Tuscon on the B9113 on Sunday.

Police: Crash happened near Fledmyre Quarry (file pic). SWNS

A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a SUV has been named.

James Donald was killed in the collision with a Hyundai Tuscon on on the B9113 Forfar to Montrose Road.

Police Scotland confirmed the 56-year-old was from Letham, Angus.

The collision occurred near Fledmyre Quarry around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Three people who were travelling in the Hyundai were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and later released.

Police said a report on the fatal smash has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.