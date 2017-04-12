Could it be you? £1m EuroMillions prize goes unclaimed

The lucky player bought the winning ticket in Dundee last month but has none come forward.

National Lottery: The winning code is XRVT 79106.

A £1m lottery winner in Scotland has yet to claim their prize.

The lucky punter purchased the EuroMillions ticket in Dundee last month but has not come forward.

Players have been urged to double-check their Millionaire Maker code in case they have scooped the prize, which also includes an ultimate luxury safari trip.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the lottery, said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody's life.

"Thanks to EuroMillions Mega Week, £1m plus an ultimate luxury safari prize would certainly be an amazing introduction to the millionaire lifestyle.

"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club."

He added: "Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

The winning code for the unclaimed prize from the draw on Tuesday, March 28, was XRVT 79106. The ticket-holder has until September 24 to claim their prize.

