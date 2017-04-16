Woman seen walking down A90 in nightclothes found safe

She was spotted walking near Stracathro Services in Brechin, Angus.

A woman seen walking down the A90 in her nightclothes has been found safe.

She was sighted near Stracathro Services in Brechin, Angus, at around 2.20am on Sunday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was later found safe and well after a public appeal by police.

A spokeswoman said: "Tayside Division can confirm that the female walking southbound on the A90 at Stracathro Services has been traced safe and well.

"Police Scotland would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance."

