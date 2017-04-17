Driver injured after two lorries crash on Dundee road

The man had to be rescued by emergency services on Monday afternoon.

Crash: Two lorries were involved in the collision Google 2017

Emergency services have rescued a driver from his wrecked cab after a collision with a second lorry in Dundee.

The crash, on Dundee's Coupar Angus Road, happened at around 1.30pm on Monday.

The 37-year-old male driver was stretchered into an ambulance at approximately 2.50pm. He sustained non-life threatening injuries to his lower leg.

The second driver is believed to be uninjured.

A diversion is still in place between Dunsinane Industrial Estate and Lochee roundabout whilst a specialist recovery vehicle arrives from Stirling.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: "We are currently in attendance at a road traffic accident.

"We have four appliances present as well as a heavy rescue vehicle."

