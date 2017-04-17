Police probe double-booking claims at top wedding venue

Member of staff probed over embezzlement at Guthrie Castle in Angus.

Police are investigating embezzlement claims against a former member of staff at a luxury wedding hotel in Angus.

There are claims over double-bookings at Guthrie Castle and a breach of trust.

It is unknown what happened to the deposits taken for bookings at the hotel.

The castle website has been removed and replaced with a message asking customers who have booked weddings or events to get in touch with them.

The venue has been approached for comment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm we are investigating allegations of embezzlement and breach of trust. Investigations are ongoing at this time."

Guthrie Castle is a 15th century castle and country house and is located in the village of Guthrie, 10km east of Forfar.

