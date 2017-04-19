Man shot girlfriend when she refused to get him drink

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ryan York treated his ex-girlfriend as a 'personal servant'

'Despicable': York forced his girlfriend to cover up the incident.

A man shot his girlfriend when she refused to get him a glass of water in the middle of the night then forced her to cover it up to police.

Ryan York, of Brook Court, Dundee, also pointed the air pistol, which looked like a handgun, at Sarah McLeod's feet and ordered her to dance for him.

The 25-year-old, described in court as "despicable", shot his then girlfriend, who the court heard he treated like a personal servant, in December 2014.

He convinced her to lie about the incident so he would not go to jail.

The assault occurred when the couple had a late night argument after he demanded Ms McLeod fetch him a glass of water and she refused.

York then leaned over and produced the object, which she presumed to be a handgun, and pointed it in her direction in a threatening manner and said "you will go get it now".

When she reluctantly walked towards the door he shot her in the leg, causing a heavy blood flow from her lower calf area.

He claimed he was unaware the pistol was loaded and told her she could not contact anyone about it or he would go to jail.

He later boasted about the shooting to a friend saying: "That's what happens when they're cheeky."

The following morning when Ms McLeod insisted she had to go to hospital as the pain was unbearable, York demanded she cover up the attack when she went.

When she attended Ninewells hospital a small metal pellet was removed from her leg and due to the injury being consistent with a gunshot wound, staff contacted the police.

Ms McLeod provided a statement attempting to cover up the incident, saying she had been shot in the leg at a party and did not remember where she had been or who was there.

'That's what happens when they're cheeky.' Ryan York

It was only when the couple broke up almost a year later in October 2015 that she finally came forward and said York had attacked her.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, York was told he had treated Miss McLeod "like dirt" as sheriff Alastair Brown sentenced him to two years and eight months in jail and ordered him to be monitored in the community for a year after his release.

He was also placed on a non-harassment order banning him from contacting Miss McLeod for five years.

Sheriff Brown said: "Your behaviour towards this young woman was controlling and manipulative. You did not simply assault her - you treated her like your personal servant.

"You threatened her with a gun when she appeared reluctant to get you water. You told the social worker that you pointed the gun at her and told her to 'dance, dance, dance'.

"That is despicable. You shot her - you caused injury and significant pain and have clearly caused long term emotional and psychological difficulties.

"This is a very serious offence."

