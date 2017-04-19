Celtic fan seen riding mobility scooter along the A9

He was spotted in Perthshire on the scooter, which has a top speed of 8mph.

Scooter: Man spotted heading along the A9 in Perthshire.

Police were alerted after a Celtic fan riding a mobility scooter was spotted heading along the A9.

Concerned motorists reported the incident after the man in a Celtic scarf was seen driving southbound on the road in Perthshire in a vehicle with a top speed of 8mph.

Officers are investigating the incident but it is unclear if any offence was committed.

A Twitter user captured a picture of the scooter user going on his way, tweeting: "Seen this guy, southbound on the A9, complete with Celtic scarf.

"A car a few in front of me had to bodyswerve him. I stopped my car behind him, told him to get off the road and phoned the police."

"Yes, for his own safety I was a snitch," the Twitter user added.

Under the Highway Code, some powered wheelchairs and mobility scooters are classed as being equipped for use on roads as well as pavements.

Known as Class 3 vehicles, they are not permitted on motorways and are advised not to go on dual carriageways where the speed limit exceeds 50mph.

Mobility scooters can use dual carriageways providing they have a flashing amber beacon.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.