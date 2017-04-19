Man 'suffers burns to face' in blast at block of flats

Firefighters went to the scene on Park Avenue in Dundee at around 3.15pm.

A man has reportedly suffered burns to his face as a fire ripped through a block of flats after a possible gas explosion.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Park Avenue in Dundee at around 3.15pm.

The road is currently closed between Baldovan Terrace and Baxter Park Terrace as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Two witnesses told STV News they had heard an explosion which they thought was gas-related, with gas engineers reportedly also in attendance.

Charles Cameron said he was cleaning his car outside the flats when he heard the explosion and saw smoke bursting out of the top-floor flat windows.

He described the sound as "like a bomb going off".

Mr Cameron then phoned the fire service and tried to get everyone out of the building.

He added the man in the flat concerned appeared to have burns to his face and has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue are currently in attendance at an incident at Park Avenue, Dundee.

"The road is currently closed between Baldovan Terrace and Baxter Park Terrace, Dundee.

"Police Scotland are advising members of the public to avoid this area."

