  • STV
  • MySTV

Schoolgirl RNLI volunteer in first callout from class

Peter Cassidy

Danielle Marr rushed from high school science lesson to help broken down vessel.

Teenage Hero: 18-year-old Danielle Marr with fellow volunteer Louise McNicoll.
Teenage Hero: 18-year-old Danielle Marr with fellow volunteer Louise McNicoll. Martin Macnamara, Anstruther RNLI.

A teenage RNLI volunteer had to leave her high school science lesson to help a broken down vessel on her first emergency call out.

Danielle Marr, who is in her final year at Waid Academy in Anstruther, Fife, rushed to the Anstruther lifeboat station to assist a 28ft vessel that had suffered mechanical failure off the coast of Crail, Fife.

The 18-year-old, who has been volunteering with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution for several months, arrived at the station at around 10.40am on Wednesday where she was joined by fellow volunteers.

From there they set off to assist the rescue operation, returning to Anstruther at around 1.30pm.

Miss Marr, who has permission to leave school to help those in difficulty at sea, carries a pager to alert her to emergency calls.

And she was in class assisting a younger pupil when her pager sounded for the first time.

The teenager, whose older brother Anthony has volunteered at the station for 12 years, said it all went to plan.

She said: "It was a strange feeling as it's the first time I have heard the pager go off in school and the teachers and staff were great to allow me to exit so quickly.

"The shout itself went exactly to plan as we regularly practise towing the all-weather lifeboat with our D class and vice versa, so it wasn't the first time that I had worked on this task, but it certainly was a different feeling doing it in a shout scenario."

Mother-of-two Louise McNicoll, 30, another new volunteer, was also involved in the rescue on Wednesday.

And like Miss Marr, she has also been fine tuning her skills in training exercises.

During Wednesday's rescue they secured a towing line to the casualty vessel under the supervision of the coxswain and senior crew before the short journey back to Anstruther harbour.

Ms McNicoll said: "I was getting my son ready for nursery when my pager sounded. I had the added extra of dropping my son at my mum's house on the way to the station.

"It was great to see the training we practise put into action and having my first shout alongside Danielle was an added bonus.

"The senior crew assisted us in what we had to do and all in all it was a job well done."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.