Man charged with killing partner in high-speed car crash

Brian Hampson is accused of death by dangerous driving on the A9 in Perthshire.

Bailed: Brian Hampson appeared in private at Perth court and made no plea (file pic).

A man has been accused of killing his partner and seriously injuring a pensioner and two young children in a high-speed car crash.

Brian Hampson is alleged to have caused the fatal crash near Luncarty, Perthshire on October 31 last year by driving at excessive speed and trying to overtake on the wrong side of the A9 Perth to Inverness road.

The 29-year-old is accused of driving dangerously and losing control of his Honda Civic, causing it to hit an oncoming Vauxhall Vivaro van, killing his passenger, Kimberly Robertson, 31.

He is further charged with causing serious injury to a 70-year-old van driver, Gerald Rogers, and to a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, by driving dangerously.

Hampson, from Rosyth in Fife, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was granted bail.