Woman killed and man injured on A9 in car collision 

The mas has been taken to Ninewells hospital in Dundee.

Crash: The incident happened on the A9 south of Ballinluig Google 2017

A female driver has been killed in a two car collision on the A9 on Friday.

At approximately 4.38pm, two cars collided one mile south of Ballinluig services, near Kindallachan.

The male driver of the second car was rushed to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, but is not thought to be seriously injured.

The road was shut for around four hours after the incident.

Officers are attempting to make contact with the victim's family and she has not been identified.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The incident is currently under inquiry. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.