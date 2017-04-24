Woman charged with £28,500 benefits scam over four years

Catriona Daly accused of claiming to be a single woman while living with her husband.

Court: Daly will stand trial later this year (file pic).

A woman is to stand trial accused of a £28,500 benefits scam.

Catriona Daly, of Dundee, is alleged to have committed the fraud over the course of four years.

It is alleged she claimed to be a single woman but was living with her husband, Paul Daly.

Prosecutors say as a result she received £28,561.18 in tax credits she was not entitled to.

Daly, 36, denied a charge on summary complaint under the Tax Credits Act 2002 said to have been committed between June 10, 2012, and August 24, 2016.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, a trial date was set for later this year.

