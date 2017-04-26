Nurse scammed more than £14,000 in benefits in 17 months

Lisa Durdu was involved in 'fraudulent activity' between June 2012 and November 2013.

Nurse: Durdu understood to work for NHS Tayside (file pic).

A nurse scammed more than £14,000 in benefits in just 17 months, a court has heard.

Lisa Durdu, 34, of Crombie Terrace, Dundee, was "knowingly concerned in fraudulent activity" between June 3, 2012, and November 6, 2013, according to prosecutors.

They say Durdu, who is understood to work for NHS Tayside, carried out the fraud "with a view to obtaining payments" of working tax credit and child tax credit by declaring she was a single parent.

In reality she was "maintaining a common household" with Yilmaz Durdu, and thus claimed £14,500 to which she was not entitled.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told on Wednesday that Durdu had paid back all of the cash but she could still face being sacked from her employers as a result of the crime.

Defence solicitor Laura O'Brien said: "She pled guilty to obtaining £14,500 but has in fact paid back £15,000.

"She has overpaid the amount she pled guilty to. She is anxious that this matter be dealt with.

"There may be other consequences with her employer as a result."

Durdu pleaded guilty on summary complaint to the charge under the Tax Credits Act.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane deferred sentence for social work background reports.

He said: "I can't get away from the fact that a significant amount of money was unlawfully obtained.

"There are guidelines when it comes to the question of sentence in these cases."

