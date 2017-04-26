Suspicious package delivered to Angus Council offices

Emergency services have been called to the Municipal Buildings on Castle Street in Forfar.

Emergency: Firefighters at the council offices in Forfar. STV

Emergency services have been called to Angus Council's offices in Forfar after the delivery of a suspicious package.

The Municipal Buildings on Castle Street have been closed off despite police saying the package poses no immediate threat to the public.

Cordons have been put in place and nearby roads closed off as firefighters test the package.

The area has been evacuated as a precaution, while firefighters wearing specialist equipment have been called to the scene.

Cordon: Municipal Buildings were closed off in Forfar. STV

A statement from officers said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings, Castle Street, Forfar after reports of a suspicious package.

"We are working closely with our partners, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service to ensure that the package is recovered safely.

"There is no immediate danger and we would like to reassure members of the public that appropriate actions are being taken.

"That area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution. At this time cordons are currently being put in place, which may result in some temporary disruption to traffic."

Suspicious package: Area around Castle Street evacuated. STV

