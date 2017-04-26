Woman died after hospital failed to investigate headache

The patient was referred to Perth Royal Infirmary for a suspected brain aneurysm.

A health board has been ordered to apologise after it failed to properly investigate a woman's severe headache, which turned out to be a fatal bleeding on her brain.

The woman was referred to Perth Royal Infirmary by her GP for a suspected brain aneurysm in January 2016.

But medics at the hospital felt her pain was being caused by "musculoskeletal" problems and sent her home without a CT scan.

Over the next two weeks she continued to feel unwell and was eventually re-admitted to Perth Royal Infirmary with signs of a subdural haematoma, a serious condition where blood collects between the brain and skull. She died on January 26.

The woman's husband raised a complaint with the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman, Jim Martin, who said that it was likely her condition was treatable.

It could not be said if the relevant tests would have saved her life, the ombudsman said.

The woman, referred to as Ms C in the ombudsman's report, was first admitted on January 11, 2016.

A specialist trainee doctor and a consultant physician sent her home, with the problem felt to be musculoskeletal.

When she was readmitted, she was found to have signs of acute subdural haematoma, a bleeding between the skull and the brain.

Ms C's family said they felt that "red flag" warnings had been missed, and the hospital had not adhered to guidelines on deal with suspected subarachnoid haemorrhages.

Mr Martin's adviser said a CT scan or lumbar puncture should have been carried out on Mrs C due to the sudden and severe nature of the "thunderclap" headache she reported.

The headache caused Ms C blurred vision and dizziness, signs which meant further investigation was needed, the adviser said.

Mr Martin said: "In view of the fact that Ms C's headache was not reasonably investigated, I have upheld Mr C's complaint that the board failed to provide Ms C with appropriate clinical treatment on January 7, 2016.

"Whilst we cannot say that Ms C's life would definitely have been saved if these tests had been carried out, the adviser has stated that it was probable that Ms C's condition was treatable."

Mr Martin noted the "significant personal injustice" Mr C and his family had suffered.

The health board said it accepted the ombudsman's findings.

NHS Tayside medical director Professor Andrew Russell said, "We have been in contact with the family over this tragic event and our thoughts remain with them.

"We will be writing to them again following today's ombudsman's report.

"We accept the recommendations and have shared them with the appropriate clinical groups to take forward in an action plan.

"As an organisation we take every opportunity to improve and we will ensure we share learning from this across NHS Tayside."