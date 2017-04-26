  • STV
'Terrifying' knife attack 'like something from film'

Peter Cassidy

Steven Green was jailed for subjecting ex Niamh Smith to the 'disturbing' attack.

Perth Sheriff Court: Steven Green was jailed for 'disturbing' attack.

A man has been compared to Jack Nicholson's character in 80's horror film The Shining after subjecting his ex-girlfriend to a 'terrifying attack'.

Steven Green was armed with two knives when he forced his way in to Niamh Smith's house as she was hosting a party on December 18.

The jobless 23-year-old from Perth was under the belief that Miss Smith, who he had only been dating for a month before splitting up, was cheating on him.

When he stormed into the house his frightened ex ran upstairs with her friend Sharon Miller and the pair locked themselves in the bathroom.

But they were closely followed by Green who managed to punch a hole in the door which he peered through before brandishing one of the knives through the hole, reminiscent of the famous scene in the Stephen King classic.

The two women then got into the shower cubicle to get further away from him but he forced himself in and kicked the glass panel on the shower causing it to smash, before slashing at the cubicle where they were hiding.

Green was eventually pulled away by other people at the party and ran off leaving extensive damage in the property.

Only a month earlier Green had been given special bail conditions not to approach Miss Smith or make any contact with her, after chasing her through the streets demanding to know the password to her phone, convinced his new girlfriend had been texting other men.

Steven Green was jailed for a total of 28 months for the attack which Sheriff William Wood said was like 'something from the cinema'.

On handing down the sentence sheriff Wood told Perth Sheriff Court: "This would have been a terrifying incident for anyone - to have a knife-wielding madman chasing them through the house and cornering them in a bathroom with no place to go."

Green will also be placed under supervision for 12 months after his release to protect the public from harm.

On the night of the incident Green had earlier been given a lift home by police officers due to bad weather.

Officers who picked him up said he seemed in 'good spirits' but when he got home he grabbed two knives from his kitchen and turned up at Miss Smith's home shortly after.

When police arrived at scene they noted the highly alarmed state of all of those present.

Green of Kingsmill Terrace, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also admitted having knives, assaulting Niamh Smith, breaching bail by approaching her, and causing fear or alarm to Miss Smith, Seanan Buchan and Sharon Miller by forcing his way into the bathroom and smashing it up while armed with two knives.

Sheriff Wood told him: "It was a very disturbing sequence of events."

