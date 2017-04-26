Concerns over wellbeing of woman missing from Fife town

Margaret Thomson, 61, was last seen in Methil around 10am on Tuesday.

Margaret Thomson: Police appealing for information.

Concerns are mounting over the safety of a woman reported as missing in Fife.

Margaret Thomson, 61, was last seen in Methil around 10am on Tuesday April 25.

Since then she has not been in contact with friends or family and police are appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Ms Thomson is 5ft 7in and of medium build. She has brown hair cut in a bob with a fringe.

When last seen, she was wearing a burgundy jacket, black and white polka dot or checked trousers and olive trainers. However, police say she may have changed her clothing since last seen.

Sergeant Kirstie McIntosh said: "I am asking anyone who may have seen Margaret or who has information about her whereabouts to get in contact with us.

"Similarly if Margaret herself sees this appeal, I would ask her to contact us or her family to let us know she's okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 0027 of April 26.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.