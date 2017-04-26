Concerns over wellbeing of woman missing from Fife town
Margaret Thomson, 61, was last seen in Methil around 10am on Tuesday.
Concerns are mounting over the safety of a woman reported as missing in Fife.
Margaret Thomson, 61, was last seen in Methil around 10am on Tuesday April 25.
Since then she has not been in contact with friends or family and police are appealing for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Ms Thomson is 5ft 7in and of medium build. She has brown hair cut in a bob with a fringe.
When last seen, she was wearing a burgundy jacket, black and white polka dot or checked trousers and olive trainers. However, police say she may have changed her clothing since last seen.
Sergeant Kirstie McIntosh said: "I am asking anyone who may have seen Margaret or who has information about her whereabouts to get in contact with us.
"Similarly if Margaret herself sees this appeal, I would ask her to contact us or her family to let us know she's okay."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 0027 of April 26.
