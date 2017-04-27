Woman reported missing traced safe and well in Fife

Appeal had been launched to find 61-year-old Margaret Thomson on Wednesday.

Margaret Thomson: Traced safe and well in Fife.

A woman who was reported missing from a Fife town has been traced safe and well.

Margaret Thomson had last been seen in Methil around 10am on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, police launched an appeal to trace the 61-year-old after she had not been in contact with family or friends.

The force confirmed on Thursday morning she had since been traced safe and well.

A spokeswoman said: "We are pleased to confirm that Margaret Thomson has been found safe and well.

"She was traced on Wednesday in Fife.

"The public are thanked for their assistance with this appeal."