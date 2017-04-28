'Foolish' father allowed son, 13, to drive his car

Jahan Zeb was fined for letting boy get behind wheel of his Honda Jazz in Dundee.

Court: Jahan Zeb was fined over offence (file pic). PA Images

A man has been convicted of road traffic offences after allowing his 13-year-old son to drive his car in a "bizarre" incident.

Jahan Zeb admitted letting the boy get behind the wheel of his Honda Jazz in Dundee.

His lawyer described the incident as "foolish", while the sheriff said the case was "inexplicable".

Zeb, of Lorimer Street, Dundee, pleaded guilty to "causing or permitting" the boy to drive without a licence.

He further admitted causing or permitting the teenager to drive without insurance.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said: "There will be financial implications for him and his future driving with insurance and the like.

"Notwithstanding the level of foolishness here I invite you to consider this in the context of him as a whole rather then specifically this one incident.

"He has been foolish but is otherwise of good character."

Sheriff Richard McFarlane fined Zeb £210 and imposed six penalty points on his driving licence.

He said: "I've rarely seen something to inexplicable and to some respects irresponsible. It is a bizarre situation."

