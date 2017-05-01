Two children seen wandering streets at night in pyjamas

Police appealing for witnesses after pair were spotted on their own in Dundee.

Dundee: Children were seen in Coupar Angus Road (file pic). Google 2017

Two young children were spotted wandering the streets on their own at night in their pyjamas.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by police investigating the incident in Dundee.

It is believed the youngsters were seen around Coupar Angus Road in the Birkhill area on Sunday night.

Police said the pair were believed to be "dressed in pyjamas and dressing gowns."

The incident occurred around 9.15pm, officers stated.

In a statement, the force said: "Police Scotland are appealing for any witnesses who may have been around the Coupar Angus Road area in Dundee on Sunday evening, between 9.15pm and 9.30pm and saw two young children walking on their own dressed in pyjamas and dressing gowns."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.