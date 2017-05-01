Growing concerns for teenage girl missing from Dundee

Danni Taylor, 15, was last seen on the Seagate in the city centre on Friday morning.

Missing: Police are growing increasingly concerned for Danni's welfare Police Scotland

A 15-year-old girl has been missing from Dundee since Friday.

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for Danni Taylor, who was last seen in Seagate on Friday morning.

She was last known to be wearing a black denim jacket, a crop top and black trousers.

Local Inspector Martin Pattie said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Danni's safety and well-being and would urge her to make contact with us to let us know she is OK.

"Likewise I would urge any of her friends or acquaintances who have information about her whereabouts to please let us know. Has she been in contact with you by mobile phone, or on social media?

"We believe Danni might be or has been in the city centre area, so I would urge any members of the public who see a teenage girl matching her description to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101.

