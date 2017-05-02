Man dies while hiking on Munro in Highland Perthshire
The 47-year-old was found on Stuc An Lochain at the western end of Glen Lyon.
The 47-year-old was found on Stuc An Lochain at the western end of Glen Lyon on Monday.
The man has not been publicly identified but his next of kin have been informed.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, police said on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We attended at Stuc An Lochain, Glen Lyo,n at 12.30pm yesterday, following the sudden death of a 47-year-old male hillwalker.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Next of kin have been informed."
