Dundee street named the 'least British' in the UK

A road in Dundee has been revealed as the UK's "least British" street.

In a survey by Electoral Calculus, just one resident out of 99 living in Ballater Place called themselves British while 91% answered Scottish.

Based on analysis of 2011 census returns, respondents were asked to identify their nationality as either English, Welsh, Irish, Scottish or British.

In contrast, an area in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire was Scotland's "most British" street.

The report also showed householders in Oldham in Greater Manchester came out on top in the UK-wide table.

Around 85% of residents in Ruskin Street and Davies Street, based around the Chadderton Way junction, identified as being British.