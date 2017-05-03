Vandals start fire in crematorium's memorial garden

Paving slabs damaged by the blaze and four skylights smashed in Dundee.

Vandals started a fire in the memorial garden at Dundee Crematorium.

Paving slabs were damaged by the blaze and four skylights were also smashed in an overhead canopy.

The incident at the Macalpine Road crematorium happened between 4pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Fire damaged a memorial area at Dundee Crematorium sometime between 4pm on April 30 and 10am on May 1.

"It is understood slabs were damaged. Vandals have also damaged skylights near to the chapel door."

