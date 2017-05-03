Thieves steal marble Greek god sculpture from the 1700s

The bust, depicting Apollo, was stolen from a property in Crieff last month.

Theft: More than one person is believed to have taken the bust. Police Scotland

A marble sculpture from the 1700s depicting a Greek god has been stolen.

The neo-classical marble bust, of Apollo, the Greek god of music, was taken from a property in Crieff, Perthshire, last month.

The sculpture is said to be around 2ft 6in.

Police said it would have taken two people to carry it.

Anyone with any information should contact Tayside Division on 101.

