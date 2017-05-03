Thieves steal marble Greek god sculpture from the 1700s
The bust, depicting Apollo, was stolen from a property in Crieff last month.
A marble sculpture from the 1700s depicting a Greek god has been stolen.
The neo-classical marble bust, of Apollo, the Greek god of music, was taken from a property in Crieff, Perthshire, last month.
The sculpture is said to be around 2ft 6in.
Police said it would have taken two people to carry it.
Anyone with any information should contact Tayside Division on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.