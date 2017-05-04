Cigarettes and alcohol stolen in Co-op shop ram raid
Police have cordoned off the store in Dundee while officers carry out investigations.
Thieves have ram raided a Co-op to steal cigarettes and alcohol.
The shop in Panmurefield, Dundee, remains cordoned off following the raid.
It is understood a vehicle was used to smash through the door overnight.
Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are ongoing.
